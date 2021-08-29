Surveyor lauds Ghana’s new Land Act 2020

Mr John Christian Acquaah, Chairperson of the Land Survey Division of the Ghana Association of Surveyors has lauded the implementation of the new Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) which seeks to address land issues in the country.

He explained that under the new Land Act allodial land owners without registered land titles could not sell their land.

“From now on all allodial land owners have to do proper survey and get title before they can sell their land”

Mr Acquaah made the observation during an interview with the media at the closing of a Four-day Annual Seminar of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS), Land Survey Division in Accra.

The seminar was on the theme: “Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) and the Land Surveyor”.

The conference was intended to educate Surveyors on the provisions of the new passed Land Act 2020 (Act 1036) which seeks to tackle issues relating land in the country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme was held virtually while some participants were present at the Conference Hall of the GhIS Secretariat.

Mr Acquaah also expressed concern about land administration issues in the country which he said started on the wrong note and alleged that some officials at the Lands Commission had personal interest in the programme and as a result kept proper land records.

He however stated that with the introduction of the digital platforms by the Land Commission it was expected that the problems with the country’s land administration would be resolved.

Mr Acquaah said the GHIS was working closely with the Attorney Generals on the Survey Council Bill (SCB) to be sent to Parliament for consideration and passage.

He said the Survey Council Bill, when passed would correct the illegal activities of Surveyors, deal with the code of conduct of the profession and also spell out the sanctions regime for members.