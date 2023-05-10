Survivors of child trafficking receives support from EUGENE ZUTA Ministries

The International Justice Mission (IJM), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has received 72 rescue packs from Eugene Zuta Ministries (EZE) to support survivors of child trafficking.

The rescue packs valued GHC 29,000 included essential items needed by a child at a point of rescue.

The donation would assist the IJM’s work of protecting and restoring victims of human trafficking.

This was contained in a press release signed by Mr Kojo Owiredu Kissi, Coordinator, Media and Communications at IJM and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

It said the donation stems from a partnership between EZM and IJM to raise awareness about Human Trafficking as part of the launch of Eugene Zuta’s new album, “God Is”.

In realizing this, EZM activated a social component of the album launch dubbed, “Rescue A Child” project.

Other objective of the partnership, aside awareness, was to raise funds to support victims of child trafficking.

Mr David Nii Laate, the Programmes Manager of EZM, outlined the importance of the partnership and was committed to supporting fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

In response, the West Africa Director of IJM, Anita Budu, said, “IJM appreciates the partnership with Eugene Zuta Ministries in creating awareness about child trafficking and raising funds to support victims of child trafficking.”

Ms. Budu emphasized how IJM strives to find innovative ways in creating more awareness of human trafficking by partnering with NGO’s, government partners, the media and influencers.

The 6th album of gospel sensation, Eugene Zuta, “God Is” was launched on Sunday, 30th April, 2023 at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministries, North Legon.

The album launch brought together seasoned guest ministers, clergymen and over 800 attendees.

The “Rescue A Child Campaign forms part of EZM’s corporate social responsibility to protect the vulnerable in society and to shine a light on social issues in Ghana.

Eugene Zuta Ministries is a Christian ministry dedicated to reviving the spirit of worship in the hearts of God’s people. Founded in 2012 by Eugene Zuta, the ministry focuses on reaching out to meet the needs of young people spiritually, physically, and mentally.

International Justice Mission is a global organisation that protects people in poverty from violence.

In Ghana, IJM partner and support authorities to combat human trafficking by equipping institutions and law enforcement agencies to investigate and respond to cases of trafficking.