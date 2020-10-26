A family of three sisters who were involved in a gruesome accident at Koforidua has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for settling their medical bills during the Foundation’s annual ‘Homecoming’ initiative.

The sisters, Theresa, Rita, and Priscilla Owusu, were among the more than 300 patients who benefited from the 2020 edition of Vodafone Homecoming, rolled out in three phases across the Northern, Middle, and Southern belts between July and September 2020.

The sisters were involved in a serious accident that left them with severe injuries, affecting their limbs, spine, and brain.

Vodafone Foundation intervened to pay the hospital bill of Rita, who had been held at the 37 Military Hospital for more than a week after being discharged because of the family’s inability to afford the bills.

The foundation also accepted to pay for the surgery of Theresa, who underwent surgery at the St Joseph’s Hospital, Koforidua, to treat her fractured legs, and that of Priscilla, who was being treated for brain injury.

Mrs Owusu, the mother of the sisters said: “Vodafone Foundation’s timely intervention had turned the lives of my children around. We didn’t expect such a kind gesture from them. The family was excited when we received a call from Vodafone Foundation that they will pay in full their bills. We had no hope of help coming our way and we will forever remain grateful to them”.

Mr Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, the Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the Foundation was touched by the plight of the sisters after reading their story in a national newspaper.

The 2020 edition of the Homecoming Initiative has settled the medical bills of more than 300 insolvent patients in various regional and district hospitals across the country, to enable them to attain their freedom and be reunited with their families.

Beneficiaries of the gesture included patients with medical conditions such as fractured spine and limbs from motor accidents, fibroid, unconsciousness as a result of convulsion, eye problems, and caesarean session, among others.

The initiative also saw the Foundation renew the National Health Insurance Scheme cards or register for new ones for beneficiaries and as well gave beneficiaries COVID-19 farewell packages.