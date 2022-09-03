Susan Augustt to lead the Adorkor Band at the September-bound “Adorkor Virtual Concert”

Creativematta Music Production Agency in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation presents the “Adorkor Virtual Concert“.

The program is a part of the Music In Africa Live project which is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stiftung, and the Goethe Institute.

For lovers, fans, and listeners of Neo-afro soul, the upcoming “Adorkor Virtual Concert” with The Adorkor Band will be one of the most unmissable musical events of 2022. Lead vocalist, Susan Augustt and her talented group began the project ‘’Adorkor’’ in 2020 and have since been entertaining audiences with their soul-satisfying and danceable tunes at notable venues including Alliance Francaise, the Virtual Hub, and Front/Back to mention a few.

The upcoming “Adorkor Virtual Concert” offers a wider platform for the band to further stamp their presence on Ghana’s burgeoning live music scene and thrill native, foreign as well as newer audiences who will be tuning into the jam fest from across the world. ‘’Adorkor’’ is known to artistically combine Soul, Funk, Afrobeat, Jazz, and Rock with notably Ghanaian rhythms of Highlife, Kpanlogo, and Agbaza in their musical performances. Expectations are presumably high for music concerts organized by Creativematta Music Production Agency – a company devoted to managing and promoting young musicians through high-quality music and video production.

The ‘’Adorkor Virtual Concert’’ will be a memorable lineup of delightful live music and we look forward to reveling in the sounds of The Adorkor Band’s electrifying performances which will be streaming live on Sunday, 18th September 2022 on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook on both Music In Africa Live and ADORKOR respective pages.

For updates and further information visit: www.adorkor.com

See you at the party online!