SUSEC Model Basic School wins ‘Brain Challenge’ quiz contest

The SUSEC Model Basic School demonstrated its academic prowess, by winning the ‘Brain Challenge’ quiz competition organised for selected basic schools in the Bono Region, for the second time.

The school competed with the Bishop Owusu Girls Junior High School (JHS) in Berekum, and the St. Theresa’s Preparatory and JHS at Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality, in the grand finale of the competition organised by Ark FM, a Sunyani-based radio station.

‘Promasidor’ producers of Cowbell milk powder sponsored the competition, which featured 67 schools drawn from six districts and municipalities in the region, including Wenchi, Sunyani, Sunyani West, Dormaa and Berekum Municipality and Berekum West District.

The ‘Brain Challenge’ quiz contest was instituted by the radio station in 2021 to enhance the academic knowledge of the students and build on their intellectual capacities.

In the last year’s contest, the St. Mary’s Preparatory School in Sunyani succumbed to SUSEC Model in the grand finale.

Each of the three schools demonstrated brilliant performance in this year’s finals of the challenge, which was centred on Mathematics, Integrated Science and Current affairs.

For their prize, the three students of SUSEC Model who obtained 81 points received a laptop computer each, certificates and assorted Cowbell products, while their two coaching teachers received a tablet each.

The school however, received 500 copies of branded exercise books.

The Bishop Owusu Girls JHS placed second with 78 points and each contesting student had a tablet each, varieties of Cowbell products and certificate, while those of the St. Theresa’s Preparatory received certificates and Cowbell products after placing third position with 74 points.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr. Godwin Atta Andoh Senior, the Managing Director of Ark FM, expressed appreciation to ‘Promisador’ for the sponsorship, saying the “challenge has come to stay and we need more sponsors to add more schools”.

“The Ark Cowbell Brain Challenge is a well-thought-out initiative to help boost the confidence and intellectual prowess of our children to make them feel part of a unique broadcast experience and share with their peers of JHS level in the society”, he added.