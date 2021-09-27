SUSEC Model emerges winners of maiden ‘Brain Challenge’ quiz in Bono Region

The SUSEC Model Basic School at the weekend emerged winners of the maiden ‘Brain Challenge’ quiz competition, organised for selected basic schools in the Bono Region.

SUSEC Model competed with the St. Mary’s Preparatory School in the grand finale of the competition organised by Ark FM, a Sunyani-based radio station, sponsored by ‘Promasidor’ producers of Cowbell and held at the Sunyani Technical University (STU) auditorium.

The ‘Brain Challenge 2021’ quiz contest was instituted by the radio station to enhance the academic knowledge of the students and build on their capacities and thinking faculties.

In all, 16 basic schools selected from the two municipalities were featured in the contest which began on June 12, this year.

Each of the six students from the two schools however, exhibited brilliant performance in the finals, which was centered mainly on Mathematics, Integrated Science, and Current Affairs.

For their prizes, the three participants from SUSEC Model received a brand new laptop computer each, medals, learning materials, certificate and Cowbell products.

The school also received a double decker refrigerator, a GOTV decoder, and flat screen television, while the two coaching teachers had a tablet and certificate each.

Each of the contestants from the St Mary’s received a brand new tablet each, a certificate, learning materials and varieties of Cowbell products.

Addressing the schools prior to the contest, Mr Godwin Atta Andoh Senior, the Managing Director of Ark FM noted the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and attendant social and economic downturn impacted children’s educational and developmental processes.

“As a media house, our quest has always been to ensure our programmes enhance the improvement of our listeners and the community, especially the future generation”.

“Introducing the Cowbell brain challenge is therefore a well thought plan to give an opportunity to children to be a part of our unique broadcasting experience and to share knowledge with their peers within the Bono region and beyond”.

Mr Andoh congratulated all the 16 participating schools, and expressed appreciation to Cowbell, saying the competition had come to stay and would be held annually to roll more schools on board.

He also thanked Ghana Education Service (GES) and other sponsors including Gotv, STU, Xtreme Consortium, Eusbett hotel limited, Depot One, Heavens Laboratory and Farmers Link for their diverse support which made the competition successful.