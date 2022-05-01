Suspect in Fulani Herdsmen slaughter arrested by police

The Police have arrested Danko Delabra, a suspect in the Fulani herdsmen slaughter in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, through an intelligence-led operation.

A statement signed by Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, Police Public Affairs Unit of the Northern Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Delabra was a member of a gang of armed men who stormed a Fulani settlement on April 13, 2022.

It said the gang of armed men murdered eight inhabitants, injured five others, took away some livestock and set the settlement ablaze.

The statement said the suspect had been arraigned at the Yendi Circuit Court and remanded to reappear before the Court on May 5, 2022.

The statement said a joint team of intelligence and operation officers from the National and Regional Police Headquarters had been deployed to pursue and arrest the remaining culprits.