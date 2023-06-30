Suspect involved in Meek Mill’s iPhone theft arrested again

Nuhu Sulley, the 33-year-old scrap dealer who was granted a GHc50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing an American rapper’s iPhone, has been arrested for another phone theft.

Sulley, who was granted bail five months ago for grabbing Meek Mills’ cellular phone, is in the grips of the police for stealing a phone valued at GHC4,000 belonging to a medical officer at Madina.

He appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly stealing the medical officer’s phone when he (the complainant) attempted to board a commercial vehicle from Madina to Oyibi .

Sulley’s accomplice, whose name was only given as Junior is said to be at large.

Charged with conspiracy to steal and stealing, Sulley has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted Sulley to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with three sureties one to be justified.

He is expected to reappear on July 20 as police mount a search for his accomplice.

An Attorney from the Attorney General’s Department opposed the grant of bail extended to Sulley pointing out that he was the same person who was before an Accra Circuit Court for charges of phone theft against American Wrapper Meek Mills at the Independence Square during the Afro nation concert last December.

According to state prosecutors, Sulley, when granted bail, was likely to commit a similar offence, and was a flight risk.

In Sulley’s application for bail, Defence Counsel described Sulley as a law-abiding person who had never had a brush with the law and was also a peaceful member of society.

According to his lawyer, Sulley has people who were ready to stand as sureties.

The prosecution’s case was that the complainant is a Clinical Physician and a resident of Oyibi, Accra.

It said Sulley was unemployed and resided in Madina. Sulley’s accomplice, known as Junior, is at large.

The prosecution said on March 10, 2023, at about 2100 hours, the complainant was boarding a car from Madina to Oyibi when he felt a hand in his pocket where he had kept his Huawei mobile phone valued at GHC4,000.

It said by the time the complainant could get hold of the hand in his pocket; the person absconded.

The prosecution said the complainant saw Sulley running away with the phone.

It said when the complainant enquired from some people around the scene, he (the complainant) was told that the accused person was a “Loading boy,” at the place and the scene was where he plies his trade.

The prosecution said the following day, Sulley resurfaced, and he was arrested.

It said Sulley, however, resisted arrest and raised an alarm which attracted about 20 people who tried to rescue Sulley.

In the process, the complainant and a witness in the case were injured.

The prosecution said the Police and the assembly member for the area were able to put the situation under control.

It said in Sulley’s caution statement, he denied stealing the phone but indicated that it was Junior, his accomplice who had stolen the phone.

Sulley further stated that he chased Junior and collected the phone from him.

The prosecution said Sulley and Junior went and gave the complainant’s mobile phone to someone to decode for them.

According to the prosecution, Sulley showed where they took the phone, and it was retrieved.

The prosecution said an investigation was underway.