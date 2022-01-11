Suspected al-Shabab militants kill two more people in coastal Kenya

Two more people have been killed by suspected al-Shabab militants in a fresh attack carried out at a village in the coastal Kenyan Lamu county, a security officer and witnesses confirmed Monday.

The security officer who declined to be named said the deceased men whose identities have yet to be revealed were aged around 50 and 55. “We believe it’s al-Shabab because we know how they operate plus the villagers said the men said they were from Somalia,” the officer told Xinhua on the phone.

According to the security officer, a group of armed militants descended on the Juhudi-Marafa village at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday and began indiscriminately shooting in the air, scaring locals. The militants then flushed the two elderly men from their houses and shot them in the head at point-blank range, killing them instantly.

The militants also took time to loot food from homes in the village, torching several houses before strolling away.

According to witnesses, the heavily armed militants who numbered about 50 had AK-47 rifles and wore military regalia. They also destroyed household items like TV sets, solar panels and pulled out electricity connections before leaving.

“A fire exchange lasting several hours ensued shortly after security agencies responded to the attack,” one of the villagers said. No arrest has been made so far.

The latest killings bring the number of people killed by suspected al-Shabab terrorists to 13 in just one week.

Lamu County has been in the spotlight for some years now owing to increased attacks by the militants that have left hordes of security officers and civilians dead. Enditem