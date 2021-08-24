Suspected armed robber nabbed in Tarkwa

The Tarkwa District Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Benjamin Kwofie alias Ben at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The suspect and his accomplice Pilato who is currently on the run were hired by two employees of Kingsperb fuel station at Bonsawire in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality.

Information gathered by Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that on Monday August 16, 2021, the overseer of the aforementioned company, Evans Obeng Kwofie, reported to the Tarkwa police station that, on same day at about 0015 hours he had information from James Agboada, the manager of Kingsperb fuel station that two young men wielding knives had attacked and robbed him of a cash sum of GH￠106,000.00.

The police upon intelligence became suspicious and arrested Godfred Amoah alias Anas, the night fuel pump attendant and Dominic Kwarteng, the security officer of the company to assist investigation.

During interrogation, Amoah admitted the crime and revealed that he conspired with Kwarteng to hire the services of the suspects to carry out the robbery.

Based on the information, police used Amoah to lure the suspects to the Tarkwa main bus terminal, where Kwofie was apprehended but Pilato managed to escape.

A school bag retrieved from Kwofie was searched and an amount of GH￠101, 662.00 was found.

Investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute Pilato.