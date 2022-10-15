Suspected armed robber shot down by police

The Ashanti Regional Police has gunned down a suspected armed robber during an exchange of fire at Asuofua Asamang, near Barekese in the Ashanti region.

The deceased, identified as Issaka Muniru was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

Two other accomplices, identified as Kwaku Boateng, alias ‘Form Noede and Kwadwo Gyamfi, were arrested by the Police, during the operations.

The Police retrieved a Smith and Wesson SD40 VE pistol with 13 live ammunitions from the suspect.

A Police statement issued in Kumasi on Friday said the deceased and his accomplices had been on the Police wanted list for committing series of robberies within the Kumasi metropolis and its environs.

Until his death, Issaka Muniru was standing trial with three other accomplices, Ernest (gangster) Agyei, (Ryder) and Badu (NBY) at the Nkawie circuit court for robbing one Pastor Emmanuel Baffour Awauh, on the 26th of May 2021, and took away two gold wrist watches, mobile phones and unspecified amount of money.

The statement said the deceased was granted bail by the court but he managed to jump bail and a bench warrant was placed on him.

It said the other accomplices would soon be put before court for trial.