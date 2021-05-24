arrested

Two suspected blood bank robbers were arrested by security personnel Saturday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in their attempt to steal pints of blood from the blood bank, a release by the hospital said late Saturday.

“They were arrested at the third floor of the surgical department when they attempted to steal several pints of blood mobilized for various surgical procedures,” said the statement signed by the public relations unit of the hospital.

The release indicated that the security personnel at the hospital “mounted surveillance on the suspects after a tip-off on their activities, leading to the arrest.”

The release urged staff of the hospital to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in and around the hospital to authorities to forestall the re-occurrence of such unpleasant activities.

It said the suspects had been handed over to the police, “who have started investigations into the case.” Ghanaian hospitals suffer a constant shortage of blood at the blood banks due to the high demand in emergency cases.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSouth Sudan holds back some AstraZeneca doses due to low uptake over expiration fears
Next article200 elephants stray from national park in Tanzania
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here