Two suspected blood bank robbers were arrested by security personnel Saturday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in their attempt to steal pints of blood from the blood bank, a release by the hospital said late Saturday.

“They were arrested at the third floor of the surgical department when they attempted to steal several pints of blood mobilized for various surgical procedures,” said the statement signed by the public relations unit of the hospital.

The release indicated that the security personnel at the hospital “mounted surveillance on the suspects after a tip-off on their activities, leading to the arrest.”

The release urged staff of the hospital to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in and around the hospital to authorities to forestall the re-occurrence of such unpleasant activities.

It said the suspects had been handed over to the police, “who have started investigations into the case.” Ghanaian hospitals suffer a constant shortage of blood at the blood banks due to the high demand in emergency cases.