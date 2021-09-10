Suspected Central African Republic rebels arrested in Cameroon

Cameroon National Gendarmerie said on Thursday its forces have arrested suspected members of Central African Republic (CAR) rebel group in the country’s mountainous region of Adamawa.

The suspects of the armed rebel group called “Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation” (3R), using its force to expand abusive attacks, had created a base in the region’s chief town of Ngaoundere making a living by kidnapping people for ransoms.

“Acting on information, elements of the Adamawa Gendarmerie Legion arrested the captain of the rebel group and his accomplices while they were planning another kidnap,” the gendarmerie said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Later on, the gendarmes carried out a sweep operation which resulted in the arrest of other group members,” the statement added.

The suspects had established fake national identity cards as Cameroonians and at the same time as Central Africans in a bid to facilitate their activities, according to the gendarmerie.

They will be charged with forgery, illegal immigration and kidnapping, the gendarmerie said.

Cameroon has beefed up border security since members of rebel groups in CAR began crossing to the country, according to security reports. Enditem