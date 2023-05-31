Suspected food poisoning incident claims 9 lives in northeastern Namibia

Nine people of an 18-member household in the Kavango East Region in Namibia died after a suspected incident of food poisoning, the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) said Tuesday.

The people on Saturday consumed a poisonous/toxic porridge, MoHSS Executive Director Ben Nangombe said in a statement.

According to Nangombe, 17 people of the household were sent to Nyangana District Hospital, with signs and symptoms of food poisoning.

“Due to their critical illness, 13 members were referred to Rundu Intermediate Hospital,” he said, adding that unfortunately, nine persons died, two at Nyangana District Hospital and seven at Rundu Intermediate Hospital.

Nangombe said at the time of this press release eight people remain hospitalized, of which five are reported to be in critical condition, and three in stable condition.

“All the patients are being monitored closely. Additional blood samples were also taken for alcohol poisoning testing,” he said, adding the MoHSS has deployed a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support and counseling to the bereaved family. Enditem