dpa/GNA – Abu Walaa, an Iraqi preacher accused of being the head of Islamic State in Germany, was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 and a half years in prison.

A court in the northern German town of Celle found the 37-year-old guilty of supporting terrorism and membership of a terrorist organization.

Abu Walaa was an imam at an infamous mosque in the city of Hildesheim that attracted Islamists from across Germany but has since been shut down by authorities.

He and his network recruited young people predominantly from north-west Germany to defend the terrorist militia’s caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Three co-defendants in the trial were given custodial sentences of up to eight years.