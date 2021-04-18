Attackers believed to be from the Islamic State militant group on Saturday blew up an oil well in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, local police said.

The targeted well is part of the Bai Hassan oil field in Kirkuk, around 250 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad, they added. No casualties or damage was reported.

The attack comes a day after Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion at a market in Baghdad on Thursday.

The blast in the mostly Shiite district of Sadr City in eastern Baghdad left at least one civilian dead and 12 others injured, according to security sources.

The Sunni extremist group regards Muslim Shiites as heretics.

In January, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a twin suicide attack that killed at least 32 people in central Baghdad, the most serious attack in the city in about three years.

In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over Islamic State, having recaptured all the territory seized by the extremists since 2014.

However, members of the terror group have continued to carry out scattered attacks across the war-torn country.