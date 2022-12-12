Suspected militants kill 2 in northeast Kenya

Two were killed and three others injured after suspected al-Shabab militants ambushed a vehicle in northeast Kenya’s Mandera county early Sunday, a government official confirmed.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said the two were driving when the militants struck along the Rhamo-Elwak road which is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

“The police are investigating the incident. Security reinforcements have been sent to the area to pursue the attackers,” Kyatha said on the phone.

The police said the militants who are fleeing an increased onslaught by the Somali security forces in southern Somalia are trooping to Kenya to stage attacks. Enditem