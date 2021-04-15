Gun Shot Dead

The Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (RCID) together with officers from the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra have gunned down one suspected robber in a shootout at Elmina along the Cape Coast – Takoradi road.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Head of Public Affairs, who made this known to the media in Sekondi, explained that in an attempt to arrest the suspects, they engaged the Police in a shootout and in the process one of them later identified as Shankiki aged about 30-years was gunned down.

She further explained that the police conducted an intelligence led operation to arrest suspects who were wanted in the Amanful robbery/murder case on Monday.

DSP Adiku said the Police closed in on suspects at Elmina, along the Cape Coast – Takoradi road where shankiki was gunned down, while two others managed to escape on a motorbike.

According to her, the Police later located the hideout of the suspects and a search was conducted where one live and one spent AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise and a talisman were recovered.

DSP Adiku added that a suspect, Inusah Fuseini, aged 25-years who was met at the said hideout was arrested for further interrogation, while the body of shankiki was conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest those on the run for interrogations.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleDrivers await TOR-Kpone road construction
Next articleMomo fastest means, but banks safest – Tema Residents
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here