The Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department (RCID) together with officers from the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra have gunned down one suspected robber in a shootout at Elmina along the Cape Coast – Takoradi road.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Head of Public Affairs, who made this known to the media in Sekondi, explained that in an attempt to arrest the suspects, they engaged the Police in a shootout and in the process one of them later identified as Shankiki aged about 30-years was gunned down.

She further explained that the police conducted an intelligence led operation to arrest suspects who were wanted in the Amanful robbery/murder case on Monday.

DSP Adiku said the Police closed in on suspects at Elmina, along the Cape Coast – Takoradi road where shankiki was gunned down, while two others managed to escape on a motorbike.

According to her, the Police later located the hideout of the suspects and a search was conducted where one live and one spent AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise and a talisman were recovered.

DSP Adiku added that a suspect, Inusah Fuseini, aged 25-years who was met at the said hideout was arrested for further interrogation, while the body of shankiki was conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest those on the run for interrogations.