Suspected robber killed in a gun battle with police

By
GNA
-
0
robbery
robbery

A suspected armed robber was killed during a gun battle with the Obuasi police on the Wawase-Kokotenten road in the Adansi Akrofuom District of Ashanti.

The suspect, identified as Yaw Oboro, was said to be among a gang of five highway robbers who have been terrorizing residents, traders and commuters in the area.

Mr Yaw Adade, Assembly Man for Wawase, told newsmen that the gang had been terrorizing the people in the area for some time now.

He, therefore, reported the matter to the District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, who in turn informed the Obuasi police to extend patrol activities to the area.

Mr Adade said the patrol team encountered the robbers on the road Friday dawn and in the ensuing gun battle, one of the robbers was killed while the rest managed to flee into the bush.

He said the youth in the communities along the road had joined the police to search and arrest the remaining robbers.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here