Suspected robber killed in a gun battle with police

A suspected armed robber was killed during a gun battle with the Obuasi police on the Wawase-Kokotenten road in the Adansi Akrofuom District of Ashanti.

The suspect, identified as Yaw Oboro, was said to be among a gang of five highway robbers who have been terrorizing residents, traders and commuters in the area.

Mr Yaw Adade, Assembly Man for Wawase, told newsmen that the gang had been terrorizing the people in the area for some time now.

He, therefore, reported the matter to the District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofuom, who in turn informed the Obuasi police to extend patrol activities to the area.

Mr Adade said the patrol team encountered the robbers on the road Friday dawn and in the ensuing gun battle, one of the robbers was killed while the rest managed to flee into the bush.

He said the youth in the communities along the road had joined the police to search and arrest the remaining robbers.