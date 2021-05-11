A Zimbabwean national Tashinga Nyasha Masinire who allegedly tried to smuggle 23 pieces of gold worth about R11 million (about 785, 000 U.S. dollars) into South Africa was granted bail on Monday, said the police.

Masinire was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after a scan detected gold in the luggage upon his landing from Zimbabwe on Sunday. The police said he did not declare and had no permits or licences to be in possession and transport gold.

“Alleged gold smuggler, it’s Tashinga Nyasha Masinire granted bail of R100,000 with stringent conditions (not to leave the Republic of South Africa and report at the nearest police station three times a week). The matter was remanded to the 1st July 2021 for further investigation,” Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told Xinhua. Enditem