Suspension of Listing Status of PBC Limited

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) will with effect from end of trading on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, suspend the listing status of PBC Limited (PBC) in accordance with Rule 13(1) of the Exchange’s Listing Rules.

PBC has failed to submit its financial results since the end of its financial year September 2022, contrary to the timely disclosure of information to the market and the listing agreement as per Rule13(4) (c) and (e) of the Exchange’s Listing Rules, after our repeated reminders.

Rules 13(4)(c)(f) of the Listing Rules empowers the GSE to suspend listing or compulsorily de-list securities where the company has failed to comply, or is unable, or unwilling to comply for any reason with the Exchange’s requirements on continuing listing obligations and disclosure policy; whiles 13(4)(e) also recommends similar action where the company has failed to comply with its Listing Agreement, or other agreements with the Exchange, or has failed to comply with the Exchange’s Rules.

GSE will thus suspend the listing status of PBC from November 8, 2023, accordingly.