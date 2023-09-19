Suspension of Trading in AGA’s Ordinary Shares and Depositary Receipts

Further to AGA’s announcement on 27 July 2023 regarding its intention to undertake a corporate reorganisation transaction (the “Reorganisation”) under which (among others) AngloGold Ashanti plc (which is incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of AGA) will become the holding company of AGA and its entire group, AGA today announces that, as part of the implementation steps of the Reorganisation, the trading of its ordinary shares and depositary receipts on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (the “GSE”) will be suspended with effect from 8.00 a.m. (Ghana time) on 20 September 2023.

As previously announced, following the implementation of the Reorganisation, the shares and depositary receipts of AGA will be delisted from the GSE and the shares and depositary receipts of AngloGold Ashanti plc will be listed and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the GSE.

It is expected that the shares and depositary receipts of AngloGold Ashanti plc will commence trading on the Main Market of the GSE at 10.00 a.m. (Ghana time) on 26