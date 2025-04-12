Suspicious Aircraft Prank Dismissed as Hoax, Analyst Says

Retired security expert Col Festus Aboagye has dismissed claims by Rev Ntim Fordjour ranking member of the Defence and Interior Committee that aircraft carrying suspicious cargo landed at Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking on KeyPoints on TV3 on April 11, Col Aboagye contended that if Fordjour had credible intelligence, he would have first consulted state security structures rather than going public with what appeared to be nothing more than an elaborate April Fool prank.

“If there is a credible threat to the nation, someone of his stature would reach out to security agencies rather than reveal it in the media,” Col Aboagye said. He challenged Rev Fordjour to provide specific details regarding the intelligence that purportedly linked the two aircraft to illicit cargo. “The honourable MP is not an ordinary person on the street. I am asking, who informed him? Was it someone from the state security agencies or perhaps an external agent? For now, his assertions simply sound like an April Fool saga,” the analyst added.

Rev Fordjour had claimed at a press conference that two aircraft landed in the country with suspicious cargo—allegedly cocaine and cash in dollars. In response, government spokesperson Felix Kwakye-Ofosu refuted the allegations, explaining that the aircraft were delayed due to minor technical faults and other legitimate reasons. President John Mahama has since urged the MP for Assin South to collaborate with security officials to clarify the matter.

Tensions escalated further on April 9 when officials from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) attempted to arrest Rev Fordjour following his public disclosure. However, the MP reportedly resisted, prompting a standoff at his residence. Government sources confirmed that NIB officials, armed with an arrest warrant, have been at Fordjour’s home with instructions to act if he continues to refuse cooperation.

These developments highlight ongoing concerns regarding the flow of sensitive intelligence and the protocols by which it should be handled. A closer look at the unfolding events suggests that while the media may seize on such provocative claims, responsible discourse requires that allegations impacting national security be thoroughly vetted and discussed within established security channels. In this case, the insistence on providing further details and verifying sources is a reminder of the need for transparency and accountability within political and security circles alike.