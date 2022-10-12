Sustainable Agricultural Financing: Key to Ghana’s economic turnaround

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Ghana Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) are working together to support more Ghanaian farmers to gain access to Agricultural financing.

It is on the backdrop of this that the U.S. Government and Ghana convened over 400 stakeholders at the 2022 Ghana Agribusiness Investments Summit to discuss current challenges and as well support new financing partnerships.

The Summit which took place in Accra on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, was organized by the USAID-funded Feed the Future Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture Activity.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, at the summit dubbed, “Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Agricultural Financing”, Mr. Forster Boateng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Operations, Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), said, Agricultural financing needs to be innovative to attract private capital and deepen the resilience of agriculture finance markets.

According to Mr. Boateng, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s mission is to promote sustainable agriculture and thriving agribusiness through research and technology development, as well as effective extension and other support services to farmers, processors, and traders in order to improve their standard of living. Thus, Agricultural financing is essential to accomplishing this mission.

Explaining that, “Financing allows farmers to obtain the inputs they need to grow healthy crops with high yields, processors to purchase machinery to add value to crops such as maize, soy, groundnuts, cowpea, mango, cashew and shea, and logistics providers to invest in vehicles to get the products to market.

It is crucial to transform and modernize Ghana’s agriculture sector and position the industry to better contribute to food security, economic growth and the Ghana Beyond Aid strategy. Achieving this requires strong partnerships with the private sector, and collaboration with the United States Government – our long-time development partner.”

He emphasized that, the purpose of the Summit, the second to be held since the launch of the MFA Activity by USAID in October 2020, also aligns with government’s efforts to create an enabling environment that attracts investment into agriculture to support Ghana’s growth, improve food security, and enhance livelihoods.

He further stressed that, partnerships will be key to this innovation, therefore stakeholders in the financial space should support the development of climate-smart interventions to increase productivity, and help financial institutions manage climate change risks in agricultural lending.

Mr. Boateng, disclosed that, despite government’s various flagship interventions, Ghana’s agricultural sector is prone to threats from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. These threats make it imperative to increase agricultural financing to enable farmers and agribusinesses to mitigate the possible negative impacts.

“We are all here today because we have an interest in promoting Ghana’s agriculture sector. Let us work in partnership together to achieve what we know we are capable of. I especially urge investors to explore and support all the viable agribusiness opportunities that MFA presents at this Summit today,” Mr. Forster Boateng underscored.

In his address, Dr. Victor Antwi, Chief of Party, Ghana Mobilizing Finance in Agriculture (MFA) Activity, indicated that financing is more expensive for borrowers, as financial institutions find it challenging to lend at lower interest rates.

“The theme for this Summit, “Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Agricultural Financing”, focuses on how to forge strong partnerships to expand lending to farmers and agribusinesses at a time when financing is most needed.”

Dr. Victor, drew the minds of the stakeholders on the recent increases in fertilizer prices and affordability by farmers which poses a challenge to food security and business growth.

“To ensure farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, are able to access fertilizer in the right quantities and at the right time for production, MFA hosted a roundtable discussion with stakeholders on fertilizer distribution and financing in September to develop short, medium and long-term interventions. MFA and its partners are working to develop financing mechanisms to strengthen fertilizer distribution and farmers’ access.” He noted.

Dr. Antwi, intimated that, despite these and other challenges, there are still financial institutions and investors interested in serving the agricultural sector due to its potential to contribute to food security and wealth creation. Explaining that, “On the supply side of the financial ecosystem, MFA offers training, technical assistance, and incentives to help lenders develop financial products that will increase agricultural lending.

On the demand side, MFA’s network of transaction advisors identify agribusinesses with financing opportunities, support them to package their needs, and present them to financial institutions and investors for financing.

MFA supports alternative and appropriate financing opportunities for agribusinesses, including listing on the Ghana Alternative Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange.”

He disclosed that the event is an annual activity that will culminate in the mobilization of over $260 million in financing for the agribusiness sector. Adding that, in approximately two years of the activity, MFA has mobilized over $178.5 million (72.5% from commercial banks) for 18,636 farmers and agribusinesses (including 54% female-led agribusinesses) in Ghana.

“We achieved this through our network of transaction advisors and partner financial institutions who are supported with training, technical assistance and pay-for-results incentives to facilitate and increase agriculture lending. The Activity is also implementing a $2.77 million COVID-19 Relief and Resilience Challenge Fund to benefit over 29,000 smallholder farmers, 66 percent of whom are women.

We are currently working with four strategic partners to extend lending to small value chain actors including women and youth who require relatively small amounts of financing to grow their agricultural enterprises. But we are always looking for new partners! If you are a corporate institution, anchor buyer, digital platform operator, financial technology (Fintech) operator or financial institution with an innovative business model or growth plan that could unlock financing for small borrowers at scale, please get in touch.”

Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, also said agriculture has long been the principal sector for the development and growth of Ghana’s economy, contributing to about 21 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 and accounting for 38.3% to the labour force.

Saying that, the agriculture sector continues to expand, as the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) slates provisional real GDP growth for the sector for the first two quarters of 2022 and medium-term at an average of 5 percent with strong performance in the Crops subsector.

Dr. John Kumah, continued that, although agriculture has great potential to transform Ghana’s economy through industrialization leading on to self-reliance, the sector is constrained due to low investment, inadequate access to capital and high cost of finance.

“Recent data from the AfDB, shows that only about 3.5% of financial institution’s portfolio is allocated to agricultural production in Ghana. Agriculture credit is, therefore critical for financing and investment in agribusinesses to spur the growth we need to ensure prosperity for all.

Several reasons are cited for the low investment in the sector, including, prevalent perception among financial institutions that financing agribusiness is riskier and less profitable than financing other sectors, high costs associated with serving smallholder farmers and medium sized enterprises, sector inexperience and inappropriate financial products offered by financial institutions, and limited availability of financial intermediation services for agribusiness.” He emphasized.

The Deputy Minister however said, government’s commitment to financing agriculture is increasingly growing, with a clear determination to transforming agriculture for economic growth, job creation and food security.

He said “Government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture with funding from the German Development Bank (KFW) established the Out-grower and Value Chain Fund (OVCF) in 2011, to provide concessionary medium to long term financing to off takers, bulk purchasers, aggregators and nucleus farmers linked to small holder out-growers to increase financing to both off takers and small holder out-growers. Currently OVCF lends at 13% interest rate which is much lower than the prevailing interest rate of commercial banks.

It is worthy to note that agricultural modernisation and its value chains development is one of the tools government has considered to deploy in a bid to secure an economic turnaround. The industry, however, requires affordable short-and long-term financing to compete on the global stage.

With the right support, investment, policies and enabling environment our government will continue to work with key sector players to unlock the enormous untapped potential of the agriculture value chain.”

Her Excellency, Virginia E. Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, on her part posited that, “We’re are here to find new ways to channel investments into agriculture, which can reduce poverty, improve food security and nutrition, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Saying, the summit connects agribusinesses in need of financing to local and international investors. With better access to capital, agribusinesses can buy improved seeds and fertilizer, mechanize their operations, and buy processing equipment. “Because with better access to financing, Ghanaian farmers could be the breadbasket of West Africa,” She stressed.

“It is a challenging time for farmers and the finance sector, in particular because of high inflation and depreciation of the cedi. Additionally, fertilizer prices have been high, reducing usage which could lead to smaller yields in the coming months. Recognizing these issues, the U.S. Government is creating opportunities, such as today’s event that promote job creation and support of incomes in the face of difficult times.

Despite the challenges, I know many of you have continued to keep the wheels of the economy rolling. In just the past two months, our programs facilitated $16 million in financing through 15 financial institutions. This financing in turn supported more than 7,500 agribusinesses, including 3,600 female-led enterprises. We know these agribusinesses by name, crop, and more. These are people, not just numbers.” said Her Excellency, Virginia E. Palmer.

She bemoaned, the unpredictable interest rates and high inflation creates uncertainty. And also the transfer from savers to investors breaks down. Additionally, high government borrowing can crowd out private lending. These macroconditions are tough right now in Ghana.

“A key step to improving the macroeconomic conditions is showing the market that reform is happening and concessional financing is on its way. This is exactly what an IMF program would do. Please know that I have been strongly encouraging your country’s leadership to reach a robust and timely agreement with the IMF to get things back on track.” She said.