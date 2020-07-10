Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ghana to launch maiden project focused on marine pollution

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ghana (SOA Ghana) is set to launch its maiden project focused on using data and storytelling tools to put a spotlight on the challenge of marine pollution and its danger to society.

The project titled: ‘Leveraging data journalism and a digital campaign to track and educate citizens on the dangers of marine pollution’ will also select and train journalists across Ghana who will be expected to report on issues bothering on sustainable fishing practices, marine pollution and the general challenges confronting the ocean ecosystem.

President of the SOA Ghana Hub, Gideon Sarpong described the initiative as part of the, “global effort to support and promote the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources in accordance with United Nations SDG14.”

“Data, digital tools and story-telling are important tools that must be deployed to highlight the deficit in the fight against marine pollution and the potential which remains untapped. A recent report by Ellen MacArthur Foundation has shown that by 2050 there could be a larger tonnage of plastic than fish in the ocean, he disclosed.

“The next decade offers a huge opportunity to create the kind of blue future we want to see and we must grab this moment,” he added.

The project which is supported by Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) is expected to be launched at the end of July, 2020.

About SOA Ghana

SOA Ghana is a country hub of Sustainable Ocean Alliance based in United States. SOA Ghana focuses on deploying data, technology, and community led solutions in dealing with marine pollution, protection of endangered marine species as well as promoting sustainable fishing practices in Ghana.

