President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project and the Water Supply Improvement Project of the Ghana-Spain Debt Swap Development Programme have been completed.

The President, who was addressing Parliament on Tuesday, in his first State of the Nations Address (SONA) of his second term, said in September 2020, he joined the people of Amedzofe, Ziope, Akpokope/Batume Junction, Matse, Dzolo Gbogame, and surrounding communities to commission the five Piped Water Supply Systems under the Project.

He said the government’s quest to ensure an improved sanitation system across the country was bolstered last year by the beginning of the construction of 16 integrated recycling and solid waste processing facilities.

“It is expected that all 16 facilities will be completed before the end of the year.”

The President said concrete preparatory works had started on many water supply projects across the country, including the Wenchi Water Supply Project, Keta Water Supply Project, Five Districts Water Supply Scheme Phase 3, Tamale Water Supply Project, Damongo Water Supply Project, and Yendi Water Supply Project.

“Our efforts at ending open defecation received a boost with the construction of 103,149 toilet facilities for vulnerable households in towns and villages across the country, under the Household and Institutional Toilet Programme.”

He noted that the cumulative result of that was that some 822,000 persons had benefitted nationwide, while some 500 communities were declared open defecation free.