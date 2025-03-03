Sustineri Attorneys PRUC Wins Top Honors at Ghana Fintech Awards

Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, a corporate law firm specializing in fintech and digital finance, has been crowned Fintech Law Firm of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Fintech Awards, solidifying its reputation as a pivotal legal advisor in the country’s rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

The accolade highlights the firm’s role in guiding startups and established institutions through Ghana’s complex regulatory landscape amid a surge in digital payment platforms and innovative financial solutions.

Founded in 2021, Sustineri Attorneys PRUC has carved a niche in transactional law, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution, positioning itself as a critical ally for fintech firms navigating Ghana’s Payment Systems and Services Act (2019) and the Bank of Ghana’s digital finance guidelines. Managing Partner Richard Nunekpeku, a vocal advocate for legal innovation, framed the award as a testament to the firm’s client-driven ethos. “This recognition mirrors our mission to blend strategic legal expertise with the dynamic needs of Ghana’s fintech ecosystem,” he said. “As the sector grows, so must the frameworks that ensure its sustainability.”

The firm’s START (Start-up Legal Toolkit, Transactions, Advisory, Regulatory Compliance, Training) methodology has become a blueprint for fintechs tackling licensing hurdles, risk management, and investor negotiations. Nunekpeku, who also serves as Vice President for Legal and Strategy at the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA), stressed the urgency of regulatory agility. “Clarity in laws isn’t just about compliance—it’s about fostering trust between innovators, consumers, and regulators,” he noted.

Ghana’s fintech boom, driven by mobile money adoption and digital banking, has intensified debates over data privacy, blockchain integration, and cross-border transaction rules. Sustineri’s team has bridged gaps between policymakers and startups, advising on partnerships between traditional banks and agile fintech disruptors. “Collaboration is key,” Nunekpeku added. “Contracts must balance innovation with accountability, especially as technologies like AI reshape financial services.”

The award coincides with mounting calls for stronger investor safeguards and localized regulations to attract foreign capital. Analysts argue that Sustineri’s success lies in its proactive approach—anticipating regulatory shifts while demystifying complex laws for clients. “Their work doesn’t just react to changes; it helps shape the conversation,” remarked Roger A. Agana, Accra-based Financial Journalist.

Looking ahead, Sustineri aims to broaden its focus to digital asset regulation and cross-border fintech deals, aligning with Ghana’s push to integrate into global financial systems. “Harmonizing local compliance with international standards will define the next phase of growth,” Nunekpeku said. “Our goal is to equip clients to thrive both here and abroad.”

As Ghana’s fintech sector eyes further expansion, Sustineri Attorneys PRUC’s recognition underscores the critical role of legal expertise in balancing innovation with stability—a formula that could define the future of finance in West Africa.