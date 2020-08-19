An asteroid the size of a SUV has set a new record for coming closest to Earth without impacting the planet, passing 2,950 kilometres over the southern Indian Ocean on Sunday, US space agency NASA reported.

“It’s really cool to see a small asteroid come by this close, because we can see the Earth’s gravity dramatically bend its trajectory,” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

“Our calculations show that this asteroid got turned by 45 degrees or so as it swung by our planet.”

Asteroid 2020 QG has a diameter of 3 to 6 metres which makes it “very small by asteroid standards,” according to NASA. Space rocks of this size fly by the Earth several times per year, but only few of them can be detected due to their size and velocity.

The fact that 2020 QG appeared as a long streak on the camera image taken with a telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County was therefore considered “quite an accomplishment” by Chodas.

If the space rock had been on an impact trajectory, it would probably have turned into a fire ball upon entering the atmosphere due to its size.