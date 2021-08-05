Suzuki Motor reports first quarter profit boost; sees annual decline

Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Thursday that its first quarter profit and net sales increased year-on-year.

For 2021, the company expects operating profit to decline 12.6 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to a shortage of semiconductors, increases in raw material costs, and increases of research and development expenses.

First quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 84.8 billion yen (776.3 million dollars), compared to 1.8 billion yen last year. The profit was mainly owing to gains on the sale of the former Toyokawa plant site of 18.0 billion yen.

Operating profit increased to 54.5 billion yen from 1.3 billion yen, owing to increase in sales, especially from sales promotion of inventory models and foreign exchange gains. Earnings per share was 174.52 yen, compared to 3.63 yen.

First quarter consolidated net sales increased to 845.4 billion yen, from 425.3 billion yen the prior year, which had been seriously impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Automobile business net sales increased 106.5 per cent to 758.8 billion yen. Motorcycle business net sales increased 64.5 per cent to 57.5 billion yen. For fiscal 2021, Suzuki Motor projects profit to owners of the parent company of 150.0 billion yen, operating profit of 170.0 billion yen, and net sales of 3.4 trillion yen.