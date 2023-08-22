Suzy Cortez flaunts Messi’s ‘Best in the World’ sign at Inter Miami’s Brasília stadium

Suzy Cortez, is a Brazilian influencer very connected to the fitness world, therefore, on her healthier side, she also has a very strong connection with soccer, mainly with the club Inter Miami, from the United States. She is the American muse of the time, and in love with Lionel Messi’s football, the team’s main player.

Suzy Cortez, whose journey to fame began with her career in the fitness world, quickly gained a loyal fan base due to her dedication to health, fitness and drive to reach fitness goals. However, it was her passion for football that stood out even more. Passionate about sports since childhood, Suzy found a way to blend her two countries, becoming one of the longtime muses of Inter Miami football.

“Soccer has always been present in my life, as well as in the search for a healthy life. The possibility of bringing these people together is very exciting for me”, says Suzy Cortez, excited about her association with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami is a relatively young club, only five years old when compared to many other renowned football clubs around the world. Recently, the team has faced challenges in winning titles and establishing a dominant presence on the sporting scene.

However, that all changed with the arrival of one of the greatest football players of all time, Lionel Messi, to the time.

“Messi’s attack has brought a whole new energy to the club. Seeing the transformation he has brought to Inter Miami is just unbelievable,” shared Suzy in one of her Instagram posts.

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami proved to be a historic turning point for the club. His legendary skill, vision of the game and goal scoring abilities transformed the team’s performance in a remarkable way.

To everyone’s surprise and joy, Inter Miami, previously without titles, managed to win their first major title under Messi’s leadership. The Argentine player not only contributed to the success of the team, but also left his mark by scoring goals in every game he played for the club.

“Inter Miami’s journey to victory with Messi on the team is an inspiring story for all of us who love football. Seeing each goal scored by him was like witnessing history being written”, shared Suzy.

The victory was enthusiastically celebrated by players, fans and, of course, Suzy Cortez. In a gesture of devotion to Messi and the success of the club, Suzy attended the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia, and posed with a sign that said: “Messi el más grande de la historia del fútbol” (“Messi, the greatest in history of football”).

The influencer not only expressed her admiration for the player, but also shared several publications on social networks praising Messi’s incredible journey with Inter Miami.