SWA Commitments: CSOs score Gov’t Average

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) operating in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) space have scored Ghana government average on its previous SWA commitment.

According to the CSOs, even though the government has made some effort to fulfill its SWA commitment, her efforts can be best described as average.

The CSOs made this known at a days forum held in Accra to critically analysed the government’s concrete efforts put in place to meet its commitments made at the SWA High Level Meeting.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with inghananews.com, the Executive Secretary of Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), Ms Basilia Nanbigne explained that the score was based on the commitment and not the indicators, because, the indicators do not necessarily align with the government’s commitment.

“The participants at the forum also recognised that the government has made some efforts to create the enabling environment for private sector participation in the areas of solid waste and liquid waste infrastructure.

The forum again recognized that some efforts have been made by government regarding WASH financing, nevertheless, public financing is either reducing or stagnant (There has not been any significant increase)

The Sanitation Pollution Levy (SPL) has been introduced, but yet to be operational.” Ms Nanbigne reiterated.

After carefully examining the WASH sector and its response to climate issues, at the forum, participants were of the view that climate adaptation issues and the discussions around it has been very minimal in the sector.

There are no intentional sector discussions or programming for mitigating climate effects on the sector. The forum revealed.

Below are the CSOs Demands:

On Climate Change

1.We call on the ministry with support of the sector working group;

a.to create the space for the sector to understand the WASH aspects of the National Determined Contributions 1(NDC1), and based on that, ensure sector players work along with it.

b.Look at the revised NDCs and how it reflects WASH, identify any existing gaps and work towards this gap.

c.ensure that the WASH sector is integrating the NDCs in WASH project implementation.

d.Respond to recommendations from the World Bank Climate Risk Country Profile for Ghana to work towards climate mitigation

2.On national adaptation planning processes; we call on government to pay particular attention to issues of adaptation at the community level especially at water stressed communities.

3.Government should expedite action on the Pwalugu dam development to mitigate against the recurring flooding issues in the north which spoils water facilities, toilet facilities and affect the general livelihoods of citizens who live there.

4.The water resources commission should complete consultations with stakeholders on buffer zone policy and ensure and LI is passed to enforce it – to ensure water bodies and vegetation are sustained.

5.Government should continue to enforce the ban on illegal mining (galamsey) and streamline the activities of small scale miners to avoid indiscriminate mining.

6.Get or establish a climate, equity and inclusion desk /focal person at the ministry and ensure that information on issues of climate change and E&I is passed on to sector stakeholders.

HRWS (E&I)

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources should;

1.Consider Rights, Equity and Inclusion issues in the ongoing sector policy reviews; (revise the Ghana WASH sector gender mainstreaming guidelines and toolkit; and to co-ordinate the roll-out, training and mainstreaming into WASH plans and processes at all levels.)

2.Ensure that Human rights to WASH issues are responded to in climate change policies and in the NDCs.

3.Find an appropriate and innovative mix of water supply technologies and user-friendly delivery methods to be deployed in hard-to-access communities to provide safe water to everyone in an equitable manner

On WASH Financing: Government should ensure that;

1.Financing of WASH should target equity and inclusion issues – sector financing should introduce innovating financing that will benefit many more people (especially the vulnerable)

2.There is drastic increase in financing in the sector by (5%gdp) in other to achieve universal access – so that issues of equity can be addressed.

3.The Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) is doing well in creating demands for households to have toilets. But;

• The ministry should ensure that it supports households to build climate resilient toilets using appropriate approaches.

•The Ministry should come clear on their stands on subsidy for toilet provision.

4.Investments are made in risk informed programming and budgeting to mitigate against climate change effects and address pro-poor issues.

5.Investments made to communities should be transparent enough for the public to see. (ie, when government says they are carrying out interventions in communities, it should be transparent enough for all to see the projects and amount spent).

6.Community leaders are accountable to their community members regarding government interventions or help to the communities.

Story: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH