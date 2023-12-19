SWAG announces Ghana’s top sports performers for 2023 in Accra

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), the umbrella body of sports journalists in Ghana has announced the nominees for the 48th edition of the most prestigious SWAG Awards.

West Ham and Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus will go against James Dadzie, Ghana Athletics sensation who broke the 200m record for the Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Kudos was crowned the ultimate winner in the 47th edition and has been nominated again for the 48th edition which promises to be bigger and better.

Above the top federation heads who have been partners and promoters of sports, top journalists will be honoured for long service.

Below are the for full list of nominees for the 48th SWAG Awards;

SWAG SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Kudus Mohammed – Football

James Dadzie – Athletics

FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN

Kudus Mohammed

Ernest Nuamah

Joseph Painstil

Osman Bukari

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED

Jonathan Sowah

Vicent Atinga

Abednego Tetteh

FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN

Anastashia Achiaa

Princella Adubea

Blessing Shine Agbomadzi

Maafia Nyame

FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED

Mary Amponsah

Comfort Yeboah

Stella Nyamekye

COACH OF THE YEAR

Karim Zito – Dreams FC

Augustine Evans Adotey – Medeama SC

Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampen Darkoa

Stephen Richard Obeng – Black Challenge

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – MALE

William Amponsah

James Dadzie

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Golden Arms – Armwrestling

Black Challenge – Amputee Football

Black Sticks Men – Hockey

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Medeama SC – Football

Ampen Darkoa – Football

Dreams FC – Football

ARMWRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Grace Mintah

PARA-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Haruna Tahiru

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Zaira Forson

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Charles Abbiw

TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Abraham Asaba

TOP 5 FEDERATIONS (In no order)

Ghana Cycling Federation

Ghana Cricket Association

Ghana Table Tennis Federation

Ghana Armwrestling Federation

Ghana Football Association

Ghana Tennis Federation

Ghana Boxing Authority

Ghana Athletics

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

K. Hlodzie – Handball

Rtd Andy Sam – Football

MERITORIOUS AWARDS

Moses Armah – Medeama SC

Herbert Mensah – Ghana Rugby Football Union

Samson Deen – National Paralympic Committee

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II – Ampen Darkoa Ladies

Emmanuel Frimpong

Nii Otoo Larkyne – Golden Arms

Osei Boakye-Yiadom – Royal Ladies

Reverend Emmanuel Djanie Niiquaye

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR

Mawuko Afadzinu – Ghana Table Tennis Association

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Evelyn Dzato

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo – Armwrestling

DEDICATION AND VALOR

Cudjoe Fianoo – Ghalca

Agatha Hagan – Hockey

Joseph Addo – Football

SPECIAL AWARDS

Royal Ladies – Hockey

Baseball Youth Team

Fencing Cadet Junior Team

CORPORATE AWARDS

SES HD Plus Ghana Limited

Adamus/Nguvu Holdings

Malta Guiness

Long Service Award

Rosalind Koramah Amoh

Maurice Quansah

George Kuntu Blankson

Barima Boadaa Otuo Acheampong

Sammy Heywood Okine

SWAG Top Journalist Award

SWAG President Award

The SWAG Awards, an occasion and event to celebrate sports excellence, is the longest running award scheme in Ghana that rewards top performing Sports Men and Women consistently since 1975 and recognizes the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.

This year’s edition is scheduled to take place at the Acra International Conference Center on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7pm prompt.

Source : www.swagghana.com