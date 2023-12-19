SWAG announces Ghana’s top sports performers for 2023 in Accra

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), the umbrella body of sports journalists in Ghana has announced the nominees for the 48th edition of the most prestigious SWAG Awards.
West Ham and Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus will go against James Dadzie, Ghana Athletics sensation who broke the 200m record for the Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Kudos was crowned the ultimate winner in the 47th edition and has been nominated again for the 48th edition which promises to be bigger and better.
Above the top federation heads who have been partners and promoters of sports, top journalists will be honoured for long service.
Below are the for full list of nominees for the 48th SWAG Awards;
SWAG SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Kudus Mohammed – Football
James Dadzie – Athletics
FOOTBALL OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN
Kudus Mohammed
Ernest Nuamah
Joseph Painstil
Osman Bukari
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED
Jonathan Sowah
Vicent Atinga
Abednego Tetteh
FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN
Anastashia Achiaa
Princella Adubea
Blessing Shine Agbomadzi
Maafia Nyame
FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED
Mary Amponsah
Comfort Yeboah
Stella Nyamekye
COACH OF THE YEAR
Karim Zito – Dreams FC
Augustine Evans Adotey – Medeama SC
Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampen Darkoa
Stephen Richard Obeng – Black Challenge
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – MALE
William Amponsah
James Dadzie
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – FEMALE
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Golden Arms – Armwrestling
Black Challenge – Amputee Football
Black Sticks Men – Hockey
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Medeama SC – Football
Ampen Darkoa – Football
Dreams FC – Football
ARMWRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Grace Mintah
PARA-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Haruna Tahiru
TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)
Joanita Borteye – Table Tennis
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Zaira Forson
HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Charles Abbiw
TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Abraham Asaba
TOP 5 FEDERATIONS (In no order)
Ghana Cycling Federation
Ghana Cricket Association
Ghana Table Tennis Federation
Ghana Armwrestling Federation
Ghana Football Association
Ghana Tennis Federation
Ghana Boxing Authority
Ghana Athletics
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
K. Hlodzie – Handball
Rtd Andy Sam – Football
MERITORIOUS AWARDS
Moses Armah – Medeama SC
Herbert Mensah – Ghana Rugby Football Union
Samson Deen – National Paralympic Committee
Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II – Ampen Darkoa Ladies
Emmanuel Frimpong
Nii Otoo Larkyne – Golden Arms
Osei Boakye-Yiadom – Royal Ladies
Reverend Emmanuel Djanie Niiquaye
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR
Mawuko Afadzinu – Ghana Table Tennis Association
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
Evelyn Dzato
PROSPECT OF THE YEAR
Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo – Armwrestling
DEDICATION AND VALOR
Cudjoe Fianoo – Ghalca
Agatha Hagan – Hockey
Joseph Addo – Football
SPECIAL AWARDS
Royal Ladies – Hockey
Baseball Youth Team
Fencing Cadet Junior Team
CORPORATE AWARDS
SES HD Plus Ghana Limited
Adamus/Nguvu Holdings
Malta Guiness
Long Service Award
Rosalind Koramah Amoh
Maurice Quansah
George Kuntu Blankson
Barima Boadaa Otuo Acheampong
Sammy Heywood Okine
SWAG Top Journalist Award
SWAG President Award
The SWAG Awards, an occasion and event to celebrate sports excellence, is the longest running award scheme in Ghana that rewards top performing Sports Men and Women consistently since 1975 and recognizes the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.
This year’s edition is scheduled to take place at the Acra International Conference Center on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7pm prompt.
Source : www.swagghana.com