SWAG announces list for 46th sports personalities award

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the list of top performers for honors for the 46th SWAG Awards in Accra.

The 46th edition of the SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 3, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The General Assembly after critiquing the work done by the Awards Nominations Committee approved the final list of top performers for the 2020/21 calendar year which ended in September.

The list includes the SWAG Top five where Federations that had little or no support but was active in the year under review will be ranked through voting.

Herein the full list:

Sports Personality of the Year

4X100m Relay Team – Athletics

Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts

Footballer of the Year (Foreign)

Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]

Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]

Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]

Footballer of the Year (Home Based)

Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)

Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)

Female Footballer of the Year – Female

Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies

Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas

Jafar Rahama – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas

Coach of the Year

Abdul Karim Zito (U20)

Christian Nsiah – Athletics

Samuel Boadu – Hearts

Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing

Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

Benjamin Azamati

Joseph Paul Amoah

Athlete of the Year (Female)

Deborah Acquah

Boxer of the Year (Professional)

Alfred Lamptey

Mohammed Aryeetey

John Abaja Laryea

Boxer of the Year (Amateur)

Samuel Takyi – Featherweight

SWAG Top 5 (Discipline Rank) Shortlist

Athletics

Amateur Boxing

Badminton

Chess

Rugby

Table Tennis

Tennis

Discovery of the Year

Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]

Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Unilez Takyi – Swimming

Administrator of Year

Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)

George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)

Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies

SWAG President Award

Ken Bediako

Corporate Award

Betway Ghana

Life Time Achievement

Stephen Appiah

Decorative Award

Togbe Afede XIV

Nana Bayin Eyison

Dedication and Valour

Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)

Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Oduro Nyarko

Chess Player of the Year

Philip Selikem Yao Amoako

Badminton Player of the Year

Kelvin Alphous – Male

Prospera Nantuo – Female

Tennis Player of the Year

Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male

Naa Shika Mackorley – Female

Swimming Athlete of the Year

Unilez Takyi