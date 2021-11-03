SWAG announces list for 46th sports personalities award

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the list of top performers for honors for the 46th SWAG Awards in Accra.
The 46th edition of the SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 3, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The General Assembly after critiquing the work done by the Awards Nominations Committee approved the final list of top performers for the 2020/21 calendar year which ended in September.
The list includes the SWAG Top five where Federations that had little or no support but was active in the year under review will be ranked through voting.
Herein the full list:
Sports Personality of the Year
4X100m Relay Team – Athletics
Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts
Footballer of the Year (Foreign)
Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]
Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]
Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]
Footballer of the Year (Home Based)
Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)
Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)
Female Footballer of the Year – Female
Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies
Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas
Jafar Rahama – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas
Coach of the Year
Abdul Karim Zito (U20)
Christian Nsiah – Athletics
Samuel Boadu – Hearts
Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing
Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies
Athlete of the Year (Male)
Benjamin Azamati
Joseph Paul Amoah
Athlete of the Year (Female)
Deborah Acquah
Boxer of the Year (Professional)
Alfred Lamptey
Mohammed Aryeetey
John Abaja Laryea
Boxer of the Year (Amateur)
Samuel Takyi – Featherweight
SWAG Top 5 (Discipline Rank) Shortlist
Athletics
Amateur Boxing
Badminton
Chess
Rugby
Table Tennis
Tennis
Discovery of the Year
Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]
Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Unilez Takyi – Swimming
Administrator of Year
Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)
George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)
Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies
SWAG President Award
Ken Bediako
Corporate Award
Betway Ghana
Life Time Achievement
Stephen Appiah
Decorative Award
Togbe Afede XIV
Nana Bayin Eyison
Dedication and Valour
Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)
Lawyer Ntow Fianko
Oduro Nyarko
Chess Player of the Year
Philip Selikem Yao Amoako
Badminton Player of the Year
Kelvin Alphous – Male
Prospera Nantuo – Female
Tennis Player of the Year
Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male
Naa Shika Mackorley – Female
Swimming Athlete of the Year
Unilez Takyi