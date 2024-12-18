SWAG Announces Nominees for 49th Awards Ceremony

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has unveiled the list of nominees for its 49th Awards ceremony, set to take place on January 24, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The nominations reflect the achievements and dedication of athletes, coaches, and administrators across various sports in the country.

In boxing, Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Club and experienced matchmaker Rashid Williams, known as Believer, are nominated for the Dedication and Valor Award. Dr. Ofori Asare of the Wisdom Boxing Club, who led the Black Bombers at the 13th African Games, is nominated for Coach of the Year.

Amadu Mohammed of Sea View Boxing Gym and Joseph Commey will compete for Boxer of the Year, while Bernard Quartey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), is in the running for Sports Administrator of the Year.

The prestigious Personality of the Year award sees high jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah and arm wrestler Grace Mintah as the contenders.

Corporate awards have been given to Access Bank, KGL, and AFE Lotto for their contributions to the sports sector.

The SWAG Awards, Ghana’s longest-running and most esteemed sporting event, celebrates achievements in a variety of disciplines, including football, arm wrestling, hockey, golf, handball, taekwondo, swimming, cricket, athletics, and table tennis. Since its inception in 1975, the ceremony has recognized the remarkable talents and hard work of individuals and organizations contributing to the country’s sporting success.