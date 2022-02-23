SWAG calls for investigation into attacks on Sports Journalists

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has condemned the attack on some sports Journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Super Clash was the outstanding match between both sides in Matchday seven of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Some sports journalists in their line of duty last Sunday, were alleged to have been assaulted by some security personnel trying to get access to the Accra Sports Stadium to cover the Super Clash.

A statement issued and signed by the President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah stated “SWAG condemns these unfortunate attacks on these innocent sports journalists by Security Personnel including but not limited to those of the National Sports Authority, some members of the military, police and other services deployed on the day not forgetting that of the home team Hearts of Oak.

“The only crime of these journalists was to carry out their professional duties on the day.”

It also called on the leadership of all stakeholders, especially the Ghana Football Association, the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana League Clubs Association and agencies to ensure the safety of sports journalists who visit match venues to do their jobs.

The statement further called on the FA to investigate and bring the perpetrators of this unlawful incident to book and for the FA to take a critical look at the issue of accreditation of sports journalists to ensure their safety.

SWAG again called on the National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association and the Clubs to prevent the situation of allowing fans to share Media Stands at various stadia with Journalists.

The Association finally commended both clubs for selling a good game to the world and also reminded them of the need to always ensure the safety of the Media.