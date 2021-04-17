The Social Workers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has commended the Accra Circuit Court which sentenced Akuapem Poloo over her posting of nude pictures with son.

The Circuit Court, on Friday, sentenced Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo to 90 days imprisonment, following her conviction on charges of publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Mr Divine A.K Exorgbe, National President of SWAG, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema, said her sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others making them aware that there are laws in Ghana.

He said “those who indecently and immorally expose themselves and misbehave themselves in the Ghanaian society should learn a lesson from it.”

The actress, in June 2020, released a picture on social media showing her squatting naked while holding the hands of her seven year old son who was only wearing a brief and standing in front of her as he celebrated his birthday.

He said SWAG, whiles condemning the act recommends for the immediate removal of the child from her care to safe guard the child from further danger and pleaded with the Department of Social Welfare, as a matter of urgency to find Alternative Care and Protection for the child in-question.

According to SWAG, the Children’s Act 560 of 1998 provided for maximum protection of children in need of care and protection, adding that, Akuapim Poloo’s behaviour was unwarranted and infringed on the rights of all children.

They called for the involvement of all stakeholders in such issues to ensure protection and promotion of the vulnerable in society especially children who needed care and protection