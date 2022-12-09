SWAG condemns abuse against female Sports Journalists in Ghana

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned the recent attacks on female presenters in the country following a comment made by a presenter at Onua TV, Captain Smart.

The presenter whiles condemning the Black Stars of Ghana at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, said there was a need for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to stop female television presenters from following and covering the Black Stars.

A statement signed by Mr Kwabena Yeboah, president of SWAG said the claims made against these Journalists were untrue and described Ghanaian female Sports Journalists as professionals who went about their duties diligently, dutifully and responsibly.

It said, “SWAG finds this very unfortunate and as the body that supervises all media persons in Sports in Ghana, this is not only reprehensible and distasteful, it is very dehumanizing to our female members in particular, and all female sports journalists in the country particularly those on television.”

SWAG urged all members who had been affected by these comments to remain calm as the association had began an immediate engagement with Media General and the said presenter to get to the root of the matter.

“ Let us not flame emotions as leadership hopes to bring a clarity on the matter”, it added.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) had for the past years been the main body who defend the integrity of Sports men and women in the country.