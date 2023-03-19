SWAG Congratulates Herbert Mensah, New President Of Rugby Africa

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent congratulatory message to Ghana’s Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of Rugby in Africa.

Herbert Mensah will lead the continent’s rugby governing body in the next four years following the conclusion of the Rugby Africa Executive Committee Elections held on 18th March 2023.

The SWAG expressed that Herbert Mensah is known for his passion for the sport and his extensive experience in sports administration, will lead the continent’s rugby governing body.

SWAG President, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah said the victory is not only for Ghana Sports, but the entire African continent.

In his acceptance speech, Herbert Mensah reiterated his passionate vision for the growth of African Rugby. He highlighted that his priority would be to continue the work he has already begun, helping rugby progress and grow not just in Africa, but globally. Mensah emphasized his business experience and stated that he would apply it to Rugby Africa, to generate revenues and development opportunities for all member associations.

Mensah said, “As we embark on this journey, I want us to project rugby as an alternative team sport, gain financial independence and improve the World Rugby Elite Program. My aim is to make Rugby Africa the gold standard for sports administration in the African continent.”

My vision for the next four years is to foster an all-inclusive competition framework that will provide members equal opportunities to grow and develop

Rugby fans across the continent would be delighted by Mensah’s vision, which aims to raise the level of African rugby internationally. Mensah added, “My vision for the next four years is to foster an all-inclusive competition framework that will provide members equal opportunities to grow and develop. I am also determined to build a positive and strong brand for Rugby Africa, expand the women’s rugby program, and provide a national stadium for each member association.”

Herbert Mensah is a well-known figure in Ghanaian and international sports administration. He has been a driving force for the development and growth of Rugby in Ghana, and his contribution to the sport’s progress in the sub-Saharan region has been significant.

Mensah’s vast experience in sports administration and leadership, coupled with his passion for rugby, positions him well to lead Rugby Africa through its next phase of growth and development. Under his leadership, we can expect to see more investment in rugby development programs, increased participation of African nations in international tournaments, and greater visibility of rugby in mainstream media.

SWAG believes with Mensah at the helm, Rugby Africa is poised for growth and development, and his team’s collective experience and vision for African rugby bodes well for the continent.

Out of 32 votes to decide between Herbert and his only challenger, Uganda’s Andrew Owuo as to who should succeed outgoing President Khalid Babou of Tunisia, 30 votes went in Herbert’s favour, one for Owuo, and the other being counted as spoilt ballot.

SWAG