SWAG delegation mourns with family of Christian Atsu

A delegation from the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) led by its president Mr Kwabena Yeboah, has visited the family of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, who died in a tragic earthquake disaster in Turkey last month.

The 31-year-old was among thousands who could not make it out of the 7.8 earthquake after being trapped under rubble for days.

SWAG since the demise of the Ghanaian international has stood behind the family and saw the need to pay a visit and sympathize with them.

The leader of the delegation also took the opportunity to sign the book of condolence as they poured out their emotions in a short goodbye message to the Black Stars player.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah in an interaction with the family members pledged that the delegation would be present at the one-week observation this Saturday to join the family mourn their beloved son.

Christian Atsu Twasam was known to be a man of charity, having helped many orphans and prisoners in Ghana.

To the Ghanaian Sports fraternity, the player’s contribution was one to talk about, winning the player of the tournament and goal of the tournament at the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Ghana placed second after losing to Ivory Coast on penalties.