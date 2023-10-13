SWAG Elections 2023 to be exciting and dicey

The 2023 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Elections to put vote and elect new officers into the leadership, management and administration of one the oldest sports associations in the world looks interesting and risky.

Polls Date

The date for the elections is October 21, 2023.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is a professional body in Ghana that includes as sports journalist, analysts, commentators and recognized sports associations in Ghana. The current numbers of affiliates are about 900, with about 550 active members in the Northern, Ashanti, Volta, Western, Brong Ahafo. Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

History of SWAG

SWAG was founded in 1968 with Joe Lartey as the first president and chalked many successes and faced many challenges, however they have the record of not breaking the annuals Awards ceremony to honour outstanding sportsmen and women for over 47 years.

SWAG has also organize educational programmes for members and more needs to be done especially in this era of social and new media.

The SWAG brand is big and very important for Ghana and African Sports, and the nation carries pride and respect as a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

So who ever wins must develop, transform and promote the values and ethics of sports journalism and prove loyalty to the august body.

Experience And Loyalty

Leading SWAG is all about service and sacrifice of energy and time.

As a former Deputy General Secretary with some experience to share, I quite remember carrying bottles at Ghana Guinness for our Awards Night.

Some executives put in their own financial support to ensure that a project or programme is done.

As we prepare for the elections we must salute those who dreamt and realized the Association and those who have held the fort and made sure SWAG lives on, because some Associations have come and collapsed like ASBOG,

Contests For 2023

At Elections 2023, three positions that are to be contested and have interesting persons contesting are the Vice President, Deputy General Secretary and two executive members.

Already President Kwabena Yeboah, General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, Treasurer Owuraku Nsiah and Women’s Commissioner Mavis Amanor are going unopposed and should be congratulated in advance.

The Vice President’s position is very strategic and needs someone dynamic who can step in for the President at any time.

Experienced Maurice Quansah, Editor of Graphic Sports is very confident of retaining his position against female contender, Evelyn Nsiah Asare a football analyst and former board member of Asante Kotoko and Hasaacas Ladies.

The contest for the Deputy Secretary General position between Keneth Odeng Adade of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, a management and administration expert is another dicey one as both candidates have the enthusiasm and passion to work for SWAG.

For the Executive Members, four people including female sports journalist Tilda Elinam Acolor who is Ghana Broadcasting Corporation sports journalist based in the Volta Region against Franklin Anane Gyimah, passionate Kyei Manu a freelance football writer who was once upon a time a member of Ashgold media team and ETV / Happy FM’s Augustine Kwabena Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, a member of the previous executive.

Zeal And Responsibility

For the zeal to come forward to seek for the responsibility to serve SWAG, these individuals have it and must be congratulated for coming forward.

The Elections Committee made up of Chairman Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, Madam Gloria Commodore and Mr. Matthias Tiny also needs to be commended for work done so far.