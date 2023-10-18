SWAG Elects Executives On Saturday, October 21

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) heads to the polls on Saturday, October 21, 2023 to elect new leaders to stir the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

A total of 12 candidates will be contesting for nine vacant offices in the Association at the national level.

Positions available for grabs are President, Vice President, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Treasurer, newly created Women’s Commissioner and three Executive Members.

However, incumbent President and ace broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, goes unopposed for a third term as he is touted by members as ‘President for Life’. His leadership skills and qualities are much respected by members, hence no opposition to his seat.

Also, the sitting Secretary General, Charles Osei Asibey, also a veteran broadcaster, goes unopposed. Charles’ contribution to the development of the Associated has been unmatched and members believes he deserves another term to continue his good works for the group.

Prolific writer and editor at the Daily Graphic, Madam Rosalind Amoh took a bow as the longest serving Treasurer of the Association leaving the seat vacant. In her absence, the mantle fell on Owuraku Nsiah, a Sports Broadcaster with Sikka FM in the Ashanti Region. He goes unopposed.

With the constitutional review from the Association, a new portfolio, Women’s Commission was created, and its first occupant is Mavis Amanor known in media circles as ‘Fire Lady’, a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited.

Furtherance to the above, the positions that are being keenly contested are Vice President, Deputy Secretary General and the Executive Committee Members.

For the position of Vice President, incumbent Maurice Quansah of Graphic Sports, faces a stiff opposition from Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The most talked about category is the Deputy Secretary General slot where incumbent Thomas Boakye Agyeman has also taken a bow after serving three terms. The hot is being fought for by acting Administrator of SWAG, Kenneth Odeng Adade and former Secretary of the Western Regional Chapter of SWAG, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asrifi.

Again, four persons will be contesting for three available slots as Executive Committee Members. Current member, Augustine Kwabena Ohene Bampoe-Brenya faces Kyei Manu, Tilda Acorlor and Franklin Anane. Sitting member, Barimah Boadaa Otuo- Acheampong has also taken a bow from his seat.

According to the Elections Committee chaired by Patron, Mawuko Afadzinu, the election will be held virtually with the polls opened at 0600hrs and closed at 1600hrs and declaration done by a zoom meeting after counting.

Over 300 delegates in good standing out of 907 are expected to cast their vote in the October 21 polls to determine the organisational components for the next four years.

Source : SWAG