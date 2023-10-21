SWAG Elects Three Females On Executive Committee

… Evelyn Nsiah Asare beats Maurice Quansah to become new SWAG Vice President

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, a former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and CEO of Hasaacas Ladies FC beat incumbent Maurice Quansah, Editor of Graphic Sports to be elected as the new Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Members of the expanded Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) which included the regional bodies went to the polls on Saturday, October 21, 2023 to elect the first female as Vice President to stir the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

She got 128 votes representing 48.12% against 65 (24.44 %) by the former veep.

President and ace broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah was elected unopposed for a third term same as Secretary General, Charles Osei Asibey, also a veteran broadcaster who members think he deserves another term to continue his dynamic works for the group.

The Treasurer position was filled by Owuraku Nsiah, a Sports Broadcaster with Sikka FM in the Ashanti Region who also went unopposed as well as newly created portfolio, Women’s Commission going to Mavis Amanor known in media circles as ‘Fire Lady’, a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited.

The keenly contested positions were Vice President, Deputy Secretary General and three Executive Committee Members.

The Deputy Secretary General slot went to acting Administrator of SWAG, Kenneth Odeng Adade who beat former Secretary of the Western Regional Chapter of SWAG, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asrifi 148 (55.64%) to 43 (16.17%).

The three available slots for Executive Committee Members were picked by Tilda Acorlor 161 *60.53%), Augustine Kwabena Ohene Bampoe-Brenya 147 (55.26%), and Franklin Anane Gyimah 144 (54.14%).

Nana Kyei Manu got 121 (45.49%) but failed to join the Executive after his massive campaign.

266 delegates in good standing out of 907 casted their votes in the exciting polls to determine the organisational components of SWAG for the next four years

Elections Committee chairman Mawuko Afadzinu who is a Patron of SWAG praised the novelty digital electoral process monitored by Mr. Mathias Tibu, Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA and Yours Truly, neutral observer.

The impressive virtual election which attracted a lot of conversation started at 0600hrs, closing at 1600hrs and declaration done immediately by a zoom meeting after collation.

For the first time SWAG has three female executive members.

Below are the full list of winners;

President

– Kwabena Yeboah

Vice President

– Evelyn Nsiah Asare

General Secretary

– Charles Osei Asibey

Deputy General Secretary

– Kenneth Odeng Adade

Treasurer

– Owuraku Nsiah

Women’s Commissioner

– Mavis Amanor

Executive Members

– Tilda Eliman Acolor

– Augustine Kwabena Ohene Bampoe Brenya

– Franklyn Anane Gyimah