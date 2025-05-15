SWAG Forms Committee for Historic 50th Annual Sports Awards

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has appointed a nine-member planning committee to organize its landmark Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony, scheduled for December 2024 or January 2025.

The prestigious event will honor Ghana’s top athletes and celebrate five decades of recognizing sporting excellence.

Chaired by Hon. Dickson Kyere Duah, the committee comprises seasoned sports journalists, event organizers, and media experts, including Maurice Quansah, Veronica Commey, and Sammy Heywood Okine. SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey emphasized their mandate to deliver “the most spectacular and memorable” edition yet.

Two additional committees will oversee journalist awards and athlete nominations, maintaining SWAG’s tradition as Ghana’s premier sports recognition platform. The Golden Jubilee Awards aim to elevate the event’s stature while honoring the nation’s sporting legacy.