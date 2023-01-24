SWAG gets set for 47th Awards Gala on Saturday January 28

Saturday, January 28 is the day fixed for the 47th SWAG awards which is co-titled by MTN and Adamus Mines.

The SWAG Awards which began in 1975 is the only awards event that has been running every year with no break.

As the date approaches, sports journalists are being inspired and motivated to promote the event on their various platforms, online, radio, television, newspapers, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media spaces.

SWAG members also have the opportunity to vote in five categories of awards, namely Sports Personality of the year, Best Footballer male and female and Best Footballer homebased and foreign based. The Sports Journalists will also vote for the Best Five Sports Disciplines.

“Let us all use our various platforms to promote the event within the last few days” said Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, the General Secretary.

Event name is 47TH MTN/Adamus SWAG Awards.

Sponsors of the 47th awards are MTN, Adamus, Stanbic Bank, Ghana Gas, Betway, Gyata Cement, Dr. Bawumia, HD+ Decoder, Twellium, Special Ice, Tobinco, GOIL etc.

The event will be Live on HD+ Decoder Scoore Channel 151.

Meanwhile, SWAG members are encouraged to bring ideas or support to make the SWAG Awards better, please.

Sports fans and sports men and women expect another memorable event.

Among guests invited are the IGP of the Ghana Police Service and Controller of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea is the special guest of honor.

Top female musician, Wendy Shay is the guest artiste of the night.