SWAG Honours Awuley Quaye Senior And Alhaji Dodoo Ankrah

Ace footballer Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, popularly known as ‘Foyoo’ was one of the winners at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Also called Awuley Quaye Senior, he was a former international Ghanaian football player, who captained the Ghana national team, the Black Stars that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations hosted in Accra and Kumasi.

He is the father of Abdullah Quaye who played for the Qatar national team and Lawrence Quaye aka Junior.

Awuley played club football as a defender for Accra Great Olympics F.C.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the 47th SWAG Awards, he said a country that does not honour its heros is not worth dying for, and wish to thank Kwabena Yeboah and the members of the SWAG for remembering and rewarding him.

According to Awuley Quaye, he feels sad most of the time, but consoled himself in producing children who are very disciplined and became professional footballers.

“During our playing days, only a few were lucky like Polo, Adolf, Quarshie, Kumi, Alhassan and Razak were able to travel to Cote d’Voire, Gabon or UAE, but most of us loved Ghana, and we sacrificed a lot, but what we were promised after winning the African Cup for the third time and for keeps was not fulfilled” he expressed.

The top defender who now limps said it is very sad to sacrifice and not recognized.

He hailed SWAG, and urged them to reward other stars who have done well for the nation.

On the 47th Awards, 88 years old veteran champion goalkeeper Alhaji Edward Nii Dodoo – Ankrah was also honoured. He was also a member of the Black Stars and competed in the football tournament at the 1963 African Cup of Nations and 1964 Summer Olympics.