SWAG Members Urged To Focus On Building A Vibrant Association

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has retained his position after he was retained unopposed at last Saturday’s elections.

The former Happy FM Sports presenter affectionately known as “The Barrister” who is also President of Ghana Armwrestling and Vice President of Ghana Athletics thanked all members in good standing who contributed to the voting process.

He expressed that SWAG has become very big and represented in the various region.

According to Osei Asibey is also the President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation it is time to focus on lifting Ghana Sports to another level and as the African Games becomes a test case, he hopes the nation will prepare well and win more medals to avoid criticism from the media.

He noted that it is time that journalists embrace digitalization and do everything simple and fast.

He commended the Electoral Committee of the SWAG comprising Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, Mr. Mathias Tibu and Madam Gloria Commodore for their splendid work including the independent observer, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine who monitored and ensured that the election was transparent free and fair.

Full winners of the 2023 SWAG Elections held on Saturday 21st October are as follows:

President – Kwabena Yeboah (Unopposed)

Vice-President – Evelyn Nsiah Asare

General Secretary – Charles Osei Asibey

Deputy General Secretary – Kenneth Odeng Adade

Treasurer – Owuraku Nsiah

Women’s Commissioner – Mavis Amanor

Executive Members – Franklyn Anane Gyimah , Tilda Elinam Acorlor and Ohene-Brenya Bampoe.

By Elizabeth A. Gyamfi