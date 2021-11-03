SWAG Name Top Performers for 46th Awards Gala

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has named the top performers for honours at the 46th SWAG Awards in Accra.

The General Assembly after critiquing the work done by the Awards Nominations Committee, endorsed and approved the final list of top performers for the2020/21 calendar year which ended in September.

The list also includes the SWAG Top 5 where Federations that had little or no support but were active in the year under review will be ranked through voting.

Below is the shortlist of nominees:

Sports Personality of the Year – 4X100m Relay Team (Athletics), Samuel Takyi (Amateur Boxing) and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Football, Hearts).

Footballer of the Year (Foreign) – Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) and Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew).

Footballer of the Year (Home Based) – Diawusie Taylor (Karela United), Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) and Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko).

Female Footballer of the Year – Constance Agyemang (Berry Ladies), Janet Agyiri (Hasaacas) and Jafar Rahama (Northern Ladies/Hasaacas).

Coach of the Year – Abdul Karim Zito (U-20), Christian Nsiah (Athletics), Samuel Boadu (Hearts), Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing) and Yussif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies).

Athlete of the Year (Male) – Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah.

Athlete of the Year (Female) – Deborah Acquah.

Boxer of the Year (Professional) –Alfred Lamptey, Mohammed Aryeetey and John Abaja Laryea.

Boxer of the Year (Amateur) – Samuel Takyi (Featherweight).

Discovery of the Year – Constance Serwaa Agyemang (Football/Berry Ladies), Fatawu Issahaku (Football/Steadfast), Kamaldeen Sulemana and Unilez Takyi (Swimming).

Administrator of Year – Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies), George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation) and Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies).

SWAG President Award – Ken Bediako.

Corporate Award – Betway Ghana.

Life Time Achievement – Stephen Appiah.

Decorative Award –Togbe Afede XIV and Nana Bayin Eyison.

Dedication and Valour – Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing), Lawyer Ntow Fiako and Oduro Nyarko.

Chess Player of the Year – Philip Selikem Yao Amoako

Badminton Player of the Year – Kelvin Alphous (Male) and Prospera Nantuo (Female).

Tennis Player of the Year – Samuel Agbesi Antwi (Male) and Naa Shika Mackorley (Female).

Swimming Athlete of the Year – Unilez Takyi.

The 46th edition of the unbroken SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 2021.

Source – SWAG