SWAG names committee for the 46th annual Awards Night

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has named members for the SWAG Awards Event Committee for the 2021 edition of the prestigious SWAG Awards Night in Accra.

Unlike previous years where the committee was dominated by males, a number of hardworking female practitioners have been named in the committee tasked to plan, manage and execute events leading to and during the 46th SWAG Awards.

Nana Akua Amankwah of TV3, Edna Akuokor Quansah of Ghana News Agency, Tilda Elinam Akorlor of GBC Volta, and Matilda Dimedo of the Ghana Football Association have been given the task to work with the team in providing a never to be forgotten awards experience.

The rest of the members are Deputy Secretary-General, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, Vice President Maurice Quansah, Ken Odeng Adade, Cecil Nii Teiko (Alliance Media), Nana Kyei freelancer), Raymond Ackumey (Ghanaian Times), Joe Debrah (Happy FM), Kwabena Osei Tutu (Sikka FM), Eli Kondoh (Startimes), Graham William (GBC), and Stephen Kwame Yeboah (KY Filla).

The SWAG Awards, an occasion to celebrate sports excellence, is the longest-running award scheme in Ghana that has been rewarding top-performing Sports Men and Women since 1975.

The 46th SWAG Awards comes off on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Center.