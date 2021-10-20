SWAG pays courtesy call on Bawumia

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on Tuesday, October 19 paid a courtesy call on Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia at the Jubilee House to discuss a wide range of issues.

SWAG, the mother body of Sports journalists in Ghana, was led by its President, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah to as part of other issues to commiserate with the vice president on the demise of his mother and console him for the loss.

Mr. Yeboah who was accompanied by his vice Mr. Maurice Quansah, General Secretary Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, and his deputy Mr. Thomas Boakye-Agyeman also discussed few issues with the Vice President especially the state of Ghana Sports.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his happiness at meeting the group, and thanked SWAG for the visit and reiterated the need for more of such meetings, and urged SWAG to continue the watchdog role it has played over the years and commended them for the SWAG awards, which is the longest-running awards event in Ghana.

Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the vice president Mr. Augustine Blay and Special Assistant to the Vice President Mr. Tamimu Issah, who is a member of SWAG and a former deputy spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).