I am sad about Diego Maradona death. He was a legend in football, one of the greatest of all time in terms raw talents, however Messi is on top than Maradona. I’ts just that he Lionel Messi have not won a FIFA World Cup , and Maradona has won world cup for Argentina in 1986.

But to me my best player of all time is Edson Arantes do Nascimento world PELE. He is my greatest player of all time.

My top 3 best players of all time will be WORLD PELE, LIONEL MESSI AND DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA

#KWABENA Yeboah The Writer